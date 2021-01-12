Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
Rapper Ice-T says Dr. Dre 'will be home soon' after suffering brain aneurysm

American rapper Ice-T gave an update about Dr. Dre’s health condition after the latter was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm last week.

Taking to Instagram, the musician said that Dre was "doing great" and expected to be "back home soon".

"Just talked to the homie @drdre He’s doing good and hopefully he’ll be home soon. But let’s keep him in our prayers. For a full recovery," he wrote.

Meanwhile, an anonymous relative of Dre has reportedly claimed that the musician was poisoned leading him to be hospitalised.

The source reportedly told MTO news that "something is definitely off" about the musician’s sudden drop in health and added that there are people that are "jealous" of him, who could potentially have a motive.

