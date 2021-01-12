Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
Tristan Thompson calls Khloe Kardashian ‘my queen’ amid reconciliation reports

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Tristan Thompson, amid reconciliation reports, called his baby mama Khloe Kardashian ‘my queen’ as he dropped flirty on her Instagram post.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram to share her dazzling snap to promote a new clothing line, the NBA player 29 could not help but swoon over Khloe, 36.

Dropping the flirty comment, Tristan Thompson wrote “My Queen” followed by a crown and heart emoticon.

According to media reports, Khloe and Tristan are now back together as the couple to give their romance another whirl.

Reports further say that Tristan recently proposed Khloe and she is open to the idea of walking down the aisle with him.

They had exchanged rings after spending the holiday season together.

Khloe and Tristan share two years old daughter True Thompson

