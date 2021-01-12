Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mocked after signing 'obnoxious' comedy series deal

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will now create comedy shows as part of recent commercial deal 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are at the receiving end of immense trolling after news got out that they will now be producing comedy shows.

According to an insider, it is “hard to imagine” the Duke and Duchess creating the “next Only Fools and Horses."

"Meghan and Harry’s approach to their TV ambitions has always been serious, but it’s hard to imagine them coming up with the next Only Fools and Horses," the tipster told The Sun.

Only Fools and Horses was a famous comedy series aired by the BBC between 1981 and 2003. In 2004, it was voted as the most popular show.

According to The Sun, Meghan and Harry are also mulling the production of dramas, thrillers and animated programmes with Netflix.

