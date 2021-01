BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ reaches no. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart again

BTS’s Dynamite has reclaimed its no. 1 spot on Billboard’s Global 200 chart after its 20th week in the rankings.

According to a report by Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S chart, the song has earned almost 48.3 million streams and 15,000 physical sales.

It has also been climbing at no. 3 on the Digital Song Sales chart and no. 11 on the Artist 100.

Check it out below: