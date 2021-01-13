Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William blast Scottish government officials amid latest controversy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

'The visit was planned in consultation with the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments,' say Kate and William

Kate Middleton and Prince William came forth rejecting claims of the Scottish government that they turned down Scottish government's calls to call off their royal train tour.

In a rare statement, the Palace slammed Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's statements, ensuring that the Duke and Duchess 'fully adhered' to travel guidelines in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

As reported by Harper's Bazaar, the working visit adhered to all rules and “was planned in consultation with the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments.”

However, a Freedom of Information request made by Scottish newspaper The National unearthed that the Scottish government officials emailed the Palace about the over-reaching impacts the tour can have.

Scottish politician Deidre Brock told The National, “People are having to stay in their houses, we can’t meet family or friends, we can’t pay proper respects at funerals, we can’t even hug our loved ones when they’re going through hard times.

Responding to the claims, a spokesperson for the Cambridges told the outlet, “The same guidance we gave last month [before the tour] still stands. The Duke and Duchess were travelling for work purposes and all rules were fully adhered to. The trip was planned in consultation with the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry flourishing in the US after painful 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry flourishing in the US after painful 2020

Dwayne Johnson, DiCaprio headline Netflix's US slate of 2021 movies

Dwayne Johnson, DiCaprio headline Netflix's US slate of 2021 movies
Katy Perry's adorable birthday wish to beau Orlando Bloom will melt your heart

Katy Perry's adorable birthday wish to beau Orlando Bloom will melt your heart
Shakira tunes in to trend of selling music rights

Shakira tunes in to trend of selling music rights
BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Lisa gear up for solo debuts

BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Lisa gear up for solo debuts
Mariah Carey reveals battling identity crisis during start of music career

Mariah Carey reveals battling identity crisis during start of music career

Scott Disick leaves cheeky comment on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post

Scott Disick leaves cheeky comment on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post
Prince Philip leaves Queen Elizabeth smitten with secret dressing room comment

Prince Philip leaves Queen Elizabeth smitten with secret dressing room comment
Emma Roberts debuts newborn son on Instagram, reveals his full name

Emma Roberts debuts newborn son on Instagram, reveals his full name

Kardashian clan splash out $300k on 30 Rolex watches to thank KUWTK crew

Kardashian clan splash out $300k on 30 Rolex watches to thank KUWTK crew
BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ reaches no. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart again

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ reaches no. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart again
Justin Bieber seems to have baby fever, new snap suggests

Justin Bieber seems to have baby fever, new snap suggests

Latest

view all