Hollywood reacts after Trump gets impeached for the second time

House of Representatives on Wednesday said Donald Trump incited the Capitol Hill riots last week

US President Donald Trump has become the only president in the history of the country to get impeached twice.

After House of Representatives on Wednesday said he incited the Capitol Hill riots last week that resulted in the death of five people, the president was impeached for a second time with the final vote being 232 to 197 with 10 Republicans joining 222 Democrats in charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection.”

Following the news, Hollywood stars and notable personalities turned to their social media platforms to offer their hot takes regarding the historic move.

Here are the reactions:



