Thursday Jan 14 2021
Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Nikki Bella hires a life coach to prevent 'meltdowns' months into son’s bith

Nikki Bella is taking her self-care very seriously and in an effort to maintain her sanity five months into her son Matteo Artemovich’s birth she has decided to hire a life coach.

She shed light on it all during her interview with SheKnows cod their self-care digital issue. She was quoted saying, "Self-care to me is definitely mental and physical. I feel like mentally, when I'm taken care of, my outsides just look amazing. So I'm very big on meditation.”

“Also I have a life coach. I just feel like we give our cars oil changes so they never break down. So why not do that to our souls and our minds so we don't have these meltdowns or get into certain places that we don't want to be in."

"Sometimes I feel like people are like 'I have to work out hard-core five days a week to be healthy.' But that's not necessarily true for me.”

"Self-care is about what makes you feel like the best you. For someone like me, power walking makes me feel really good. Being outside and pushing my baby and smelling the trees and the fresh air."

