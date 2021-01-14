Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 14 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of cashing in on royal titles: 'Let them go'

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to volunteer to renounce their titles 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are under fire for misusing their royal titles in order to rake in money. 

Ahead of the impending Megxit deal review, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to relinquish their honours, or face serious consequences.

Speaking on the matter, royal author Phil Dampier told the Daily Telegraph, “It’s obvious Harry and Meghan are not coming back, and have very much made their life in America, so the best thing for all is for a line to be drawn.

“I think they should volunteer to renounce, or at least not use, their ducal titles, so they face no further criticism of cashing in.

Meanwhile, managing editor of Majesty magazine Joe Little said, "They’ve moved to America and are not coming back, so we all need to move on. Senior bods in the Royal Marines, for instance, would like some clarity over who their Captain General is supposed to be." 

