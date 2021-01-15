Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston hits 36 millions followers on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 15, 2021

Jennifer Aniston has reached 36 million followers on Instagram more than a year after the "Friends" star joined the Facebook-owned app.

Aniston, who follows 468 people on Instagram, has shared 45 posts on the platform.

The actress is followed by Hollywood stars, musicians, sports celebrities and millions of fans from across the world.

Her first post on Instagram which was selfie her "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry was liked by more than 10 million people.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise spends hefty sum on robots enforcing COVID-19 measure on set

Tom Cruise spends hefty sum on robots enforcing COVID-19 measure on set

Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in upcoming Marvel film

Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in upcoming Marvel film
Kurulus:Osman: Release date of new episode revealed

Kurulus:Osman: Release date of new episode revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cause Canadian eruption: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cause Canadian eruption: report
MGK film featuring Chase Hudson releases

MGK film featuring Chase Hudson releases
Rihanna's gorgeous snaps leave fans speculating for an album

Rihanna's gorgeous snaps leave fans speculating for an album
Anne Hathaway races to release 'Locked Down' COVID-19 rom-com

Anne Hathaway races to release 'Locked Down' COVID-19 rom-com
Kim Kardashian pays no heed to Kanye West divorce rumours

Kim Kardashian pays no heed to Kanye West divorce rumours

Zayn Malik piques curiosity with song paying homage to singer Mohammed Rafi

Zayn Malik piques curiosity with song paying homage to singer Mohammed Rafi

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have ‘been over’ for a while: report

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have ‘been over’ for a while: report
Katy Perry unveils her ‘number one’ priority in life: 'That's a woman, you know'

Katy Perry unveils her ‘number one’ priority in life: 'That's a woman, you know'

Latest

view all