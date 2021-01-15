Can't connect right now! retry
Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in upcoming Marvel film

Marvel's upcoming film to feature Captain America

Fans are ecstatic to know Chris Evans might just be coming back as the iconic Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe's next.

Evans, 39, will be seen on-screen as Steve Rogers once again, as revealed by two insiders to the Deadline.

The film likely would not revolve around Captain America’s own storyline, however will feature the character only.

In a short tweet on Thursday, Evans himself spoke on the matter writing, “News to me,” alongside a shrugging emoji.

Evans had hung his superhero costume in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, when he handed over Captain America’s shield to Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie.

