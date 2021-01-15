Hailey Bieber gets candid about dealing with online bullies

Can't connect right now! retry
Model Hailey Bieber opened up about the impact that online trolls have had on her mental well-being.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, she revealed that she had to seek professional help because she had to deal with anxiety.

"I’ve had to work a lot of this through with a therapist, because it had got to a point where they’d [the trolls] gotten way too crazy for me, and I was really anxious all the time," she said. 

"The thing that bothers me the most is that a lot of people online really want me to be a not nice person. They expect me to be mean and they call me a bitch. You’ve never even met me in person, you don’t know me."

It comes to no surprise that many of her trolls come at her for marrying singing sensation Justin Bieber.

Often times she is compared to his former flame Selena Gomez but pays no heed to the negativity.

"I think it’s a matter of not feeding into them," she said.

"A lot of what social media is, is people projecting their own insecurities on to you. And people just lie. They make up all these crazy, weird lies that can be really disturbing for your own mental health.

"I’ve had to let go of the idea that I owe anybody. I’ve gotten to the point where I just can’t set all the records straight, because there’s so much out there that’s not true. There’s something new every single day, so I’ve just learned to ignore it. You have to build up a wall between you and this false reality that is social media, and live with what’s in front of you, which is work and your friends and your family."

