Friday Jan 15 2021
Ben Affleck reflects on romance with Jennifer Lopez: 'People were so mean towards her'

Friday Jan 15, 2021

Ben Affleck appeared on 'The Hollywood Reporter's latest podcast to talk about Jennifer Lopez romance 

Ben Affleck got candid about how the media wrote nasty stuff about Jennifer Lopez, back when they were dating in 2002.

Commenting on how people's ill-treatment towards the Latin singer-actress, Affleck said, "People were so [expletive] mean about her — sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious [expletive] was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said."

The Batman star said this during an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's latest Awards Chatter podcast.

"Now it's like, she's lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished — as well she [expletive] should be!" the actor added.

"You know, there's always a story of the month, and me dating Jennifer Lopez happened to be that tabloid story at the time when that business grew exponentially. Still, to this day, [some] will go, 'I see you out there in the paparazzi and the pictures!' It's like, 'Yes, I left my house and took out the trash.

"It's not like I'm trying to—' And it's still like, 'You were taking a pap walk!' As if, if you leave your house, you're only doing so in the hope that you could be so lucky that you could end up as the sixth item in The Daily Mail. It's absurd!" Affleck continued.

