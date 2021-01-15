Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 15 2021
Bindi Irwin remembers late father Steve Irwin in touching pregnancy post

Friday Jan 15, 2021

The late conservationist Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindi Irwin touched fans’ hearts with a heartfelt photo.

Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old recreated the image of her mother’s baby bump photo for when she was pregnant with Bindi’s brother Robert.

In the image, she can be seen with her black shirt pulled up while her husband Chandler Powell gives a loving kiss to her bare bump.

Likewise, her mother can be seen posing in a similar fashion while her late father did the loving gesture.

"Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love," she captioned the post.

It is pertinent to mention the Steve, who was best known as host of The Crocodile Hunter, had died in 2006 when he was stung by a stingray during a filming scene in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

