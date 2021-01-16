Patrick Dempsey, Amy Adams all set to join the cast of ‘Enchanted’ sequel 

Can't connect right now! retry
Rise and shine Enchanted fans! The much-awaited sequel of the Disney film will soon be in the works, bringing back the characters of both Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams.

The news was confirmed by the Grey’s Anatomy actor on Good Morning America on Thursday where he also revealed that the sequel, titled Disenchanted, will be set a decade after the first film.

He said the film will go on floors in the spring this year, adding: “I just got this script for the second movie... Then I’m starting to go through and get notes together.”

“There’s talk that we’ll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting. Amy Adams is so amazing in that film. It was a fun project to be a part of,” he added.

The film will premiere on Disney+.

