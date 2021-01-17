Princess Margaret’s hunky grandson wreaks havoc on social media

Queen Elizabeth's grandnephew, Chatto, is working as a personal trainer at the Scotland-based gym

Queen Elizabeth II’s grandnephew has elicited frenzied reactions from social media users who are going ga-ga over his workout videos.

The grandson of the monarch’s sister Princess Margaret, Arthur Chatto, 21, has set the internet ablaze with his jaw-dropping workout videos which were recently shared on gym BoundFitness’ Instagram page.

Chatto is working as a personal trainer at the Scotland-based gym and is currently studying geography at the University of Edinburgh.

The hunk has also drawn comparisons to Prince Harry as he is getting considered the next eligible bachelor of the royal family, who also attended Eton College like the Duke of Sussex.







Chatto also took the spotlight away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day when he arrived at the royal event with his mother, Lady Sarah Chatto.

