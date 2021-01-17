Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry's pal unearths chilling revelations: 'He is 'heartbroken'

A close friend of Prince Harry has come forward to reveal that the Duke is having a hard time accepting all the change and is left “heartbroken” by it all.

This claim was brought forward by journalist Tom Bradby, he spoke to ITV's Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh and admitted, "I think they are feeling better, yes…So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content, the things they are doing they are quite excited by. I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don't necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true.

"The situation with the family clearly isn't ideal and it has been a very difficult year for them all. But are they unhappy out there? No, I don't think that's right, I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life, I think they all do. I think William does too, I don't think he finds it easy."

He added, "I think the whole thing has just been incredibly painful, that is obvious to everyone. It is painful all round, painful for everyone, difficult to manage. Effectively they have just decided to completely leave the royal family, that has never been done - I mean, you could go back to the Duke of Windsor but that was in very different circumstances - it's never been done voluntarily before and no one still is absolutely clear how it is going to work.”

Mr. Bradby concluded by saying, "There are still a lot of hurt feelings on all sides and it's very difficult…I think the public desperately wants them to be okay and everyone to be happy and clearly that hasn't been the situation over the past year. It is not a very easy or comfortable situation, I don't think it was ever going to be an easy or comfortable situation.

