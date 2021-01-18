Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez shoot down claims of her undergoing Botox

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 18, 2021

American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez is clapping back at claims about her getting a Botox.

Addressing the issue once again, the Hustlers star set the record straight once again while responding to a fan about her undergoing Botox.

"LOL thats just my face!!! ....For the 500 millionth time... I have never done Botox or any injectable or surgery!! Just sayin,” she wrote.

She went on to give some suggestions to the person who commented, saying: "Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO BEAUTY secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others don't spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate."

Earlier, Daily Mail reported that during a Zoom conference J.Lo had opened up about the issue, saying: "I haven't ever had Botox to this day ... I'm not that person. I don't have anything against people doing that; it's just not my thing. I'm more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work."

More From Entertainment:

Pop producer and murderer Phil Spector breathes his last at 81

Pop producer and murderer Phil Spector breathes his last at 81
Selena Gomez slams YouTube for spreading lies and funding ‘hate and extremism’

Selena Gomez slams YouTube for spreading lies and funding ‘hate and extremism’

Kim Kardashian crosses 200 million followers on Instagram

Kim Kardashian crosses 200 million followers on Instagram
Ertugrul famed Engin Altan enjoys snowfall with his cat, looks like Brad Pitt in new snap

Ertugrul famed Engin Altan enjoys snowfall with his cat, looks like Brad Pitt in new snap
Ellen DeGeneres calls Betty White a miracle

Ellen DeGeneres calls Betty White a miracle

Music producer Phil Spector, convicted of murder, dead at 81

Music producer Phil Spector, convicted of murder, dead at 81
Sarah Ferguson reveals candid thoughts on ‘Bridgerton’

Sarah Ferguson reveals candid thoughts on ‘Bridgerton’
Hira Mani's new song crosses one million views on YouTube

Hira Mani's new song crosses one million views on YouTube
Can the law help Prince Harry, Meghan Markle retain royal titles?

Can the law help Prince Harry, Meghan Markle retain royal titles?
Ana De Armas demands ‘more space’ from Ben Affleck

Ana De Armas demands ‘more space’ from Ben Affleck
Prince Harry’s pal unearths chilling revelations: He is ‘heartbroken’

Prince Harry’s pal unearths chilling revelations: He is ‘heartbroken’
Ryan Reynolds's message to ill super-fan warms hearts

Ryan Reynolds's message to ill super-fan warms hearts

Latest

view all