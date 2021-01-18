Jennifer Lopez shoot down claims of her undergoing Botox

American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez is clapping back at claims about her getting a Botox.

Addressing the issue once again, the Hustlers star set the record straight once again while responding to a fan about her undergoing Botox.

"LOL thats just my face!!! ....For the 500 millionth time... I have never done Botox or any injectable or surgery!! Just sayin,” she wrote.

She went on to give some suggestions to the person who commented, saying: "Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO BEAUTY secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others don't spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate."

Earlier, Daily Mail reported that during a Zoom conference J.Lo had opened up about the issue, saying: "I haven't ever had Botox to this day ... I'm not that person. I don't have anything against people doing that; it's just not my thing. I'm more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work."

