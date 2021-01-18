Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave Americans disgruntled over royal departure

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could have handled things way better'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited censure by the Americans over keeping the royal family in darkness about their royal exit.



As known by everyone, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the bombshell decision on social media, without any prior communication to even Queen Elizabeth.



This has sparked fury, as explained by CNBC co-founder, and media CEO Bridget Baker, "It could have been handled way better. Setting aside the substance of the announcement, the approach was weak and manipulative."

She added, "It smacks of leveraging their [hand emoji] (i.e. clout) unnecessarily. Imagine how different it would have played if Harry had said the exact same things standing with his brother and father and maybe his gran."

