Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles all set to inherit the British throne from Queen Elizabeth

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Prince Charleswill be ascending the throne, after an impressive stint as an environmentalist 

Prince Charles is prepping to take the British throne with a huge step as the successor of Queen Elizabeth.

The Prince of Wales will be ascending the throne, after an impressive stint as an environmentalist with the 'Earth Charter' project.

According to HeirPod hosts and royal commentators Omid Scobie and Maggie Rulli, "This is really a huge step for Charles, and what he considers to be really part of the final chapter of his legacy as an environmentalist.

"This journey began in the 70s and here we are in 2021, really starting out big," Scobie said.

"To think about nature and the environment having rights and being taken seriously. I thought that was a great way to think about things, something we don't always think about," Rulli agreed.

"It's more than just something that's nice, it's a right that nature actually has. I never thought of it that way before," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen claps back against haters for ‘misinterpreted’ horse tweet

Chrissy Teigen claps back against haters for ‘misinterpreted’ horse tweet
Rebel Wilson sheds light on her secrets to finding love: 'I did an experiment'

Rebel Wilson sheds light on her secrets to finding love: 'I did an experiment'
Prince Philip had nasty feud with Queen Elizabeth over kids' surname

Prince Philip had nasty feud with Queen Elizabeth over kids' surname

Priyanka Chopra to feature Nick Jonas, Lilly Singh in virtual book tour of 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra to feature Nick Jonas, Lilly Singh in virtual book tour of 'Unfinished'
Kate and William determined to meet Harry and Meghan despite 'unresolved issues'

Kate and William determined to meet Harry and Meghan despite 'unresolved issues'
Meghan Markle's lawyer argues letter to estranged father 'sensitive in nature'

Meghan Markle's lawyer argues letter to estranged father 'sensitive in nature'
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feeling devastated amid marital woes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feeling devastated amid marital woes

Ben Affleck 'struggling to come to terms' with Ana de Armas split

Ben Affleck 'struggling to come to terms' with Ana de Armas split
Snopp Dogg clarifies that 'beef' with Eminem is 'family business'

Snopp Dogg clarifies that 'beef' with Eminem is 'family business'

Anne-Marie recalls the time she was ‘slapped in the face’ by a shark

Anne-Marie recalls the time she was ‘slapped in the face’ by a shark
Ben Affleck trashes life-sized Ana de Armas cut out after breakup

Ben Affleck trashes life-sized Ana de Armas cut out after breakup

Queen Elizabeth sells her own ‘socks’ to solve royal cash crisis

Queen Elizabeth sells her own ‘socks’ to solve royal cash crisis

Latest

view all