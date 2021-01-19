Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra to feature Nick Jonas, Lilly Singh in virtual book tour of 'Unfinished'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Superstar Priyanka Chopra has revealed the dates for the tour of her memoir Unfinished.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico star shared that the book would be available on February 9th and that the initial leg of the tour would feature some major guests.

Among the notable faces, social media personality and talk show host Lilly Singh and Priyanka's hubby Nick Jonas would be part of the virtual book tour.

Fans were very excited following the announcement as they poured in their love and support for the actress.

"It’s a dream and truly humbling to announce the first four dates of the virtual book tour for my memoir, #Unfinished, available around the world February 9th! @glennondoyle, @lilly, @nickjonas and @edward_enninful help me kick off the tour, and I can’t think of a better, or more inspiring, group of people to help me introduce this labour of love to the world," she wrote.

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen claps back against haters for ‘misinterpreted’ horse tweet

Chrissy Teigen claps back against haters for ‘misinterpreted’ horse tweet
Rebel Wilson sheds light on her secrets to finding love: 'I did an experiment'

Rebel Wilson sheds light on her secrets to finding love: 'I did an experiment'
Prince Philip had nasty feud with Queen Elizabeth over kids' surname

Prince Philip had nasty feud with Queen Elizabeth over kids' surname

Prince Charles all set to inherit the British throne from Queen Elizabeth

Prince Charles all set to inherit the British throne from Queen Elizabeth
Kate and William determined to meet Harry and Meghan despite 'unresolved issues'

Kate and William determined to meet Harry and Meghan despite 'unresolved issues'
Meghan Markle's lawyer argues letter to estranged father 'sensitive in nature'

Meghan Markle's lawyer argues letter to estranged father 'sensitive in nature'
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feeling devastated amid marital woes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feeling devastated amid marital woes

Ben Affleck 'struggling to come to terms' with Ana de Armas split

Ben Affleck 'struggling to come to terms' with Ana de Armas split
Snopp Dogg clarifies that 'beef' with Eminem is 'family business'

Snopp Dogg clarifies that 'beef' with Eminem is 'family business'

Anne-Marie recalls the time she was ‘slapped in the face’ by a shark

Anne-Marie recalls the time she was ‘slapped in the face’ by a shark
Ben Affleck trashes life-sized Ana de Armas cut out after breakup

Ben Affleck trashes life-sized Ana de Armas cut out after breakup

Queen Elizabeth sells her own ‘socks’ to solve royal cash crisis

Queen Elizabeth sells her own ‘socks’ to solve royal cash crisis

Latest

view all