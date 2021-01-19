Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth once ‘burst into laughter’ over Prince Philip’s major fall

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Queen Elizabeth once ‘burst into laughter’ over Prince Philip’s major fall

Queen Elizabeth reportedly burst into laughter when Prince Philip collapsed under her feet one day.

This was discussed at length by Bryan Kozlowski, the author of Long Live the Queen: 23 Rules for Living from Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch.

He began by detailing the events of the day and was quoted saying, "Sensible exercise is fine for the Queen, she's never pushed her body to a sweaty, agonising threshold. Prince Philip has a completely different viewpoint on this, he does see exercise much more rigorously.”

Mr. Kozlowski added, There's this one interesting story about the both of them. He came back really sweaty from a vigorous jog."

"He would just, like, layer on the sweaters so he could sweat as much. He was collapsing on the floor in front of her. She just looked at him and chuckled, and thought he was just the craziest person.”

"You read any biography about the Queen, and a word that comes up, again and again, is that she only does what has been called 'sensible exercise'. Sensible doesn't often mean more than just going for a quiet walk or a nice walk with her corgis.”

"If she's in Balmoral or Sandringham, depending on the terrain or the country sport that she's pursuing at the moment, that could be a little bit more vigorous. But it's nothing that you would go, 'aha, that's the Queen working out'."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘divorce’ to garner lucrative deals: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘divorce’ to garner lucrative deals: report
Prince William ‘chased by a police dog’ at the Queen’s estate: report

Prince William ‘chased by a police dog’ at the Queen’s estate: report
'Prince Charles could drive monarchy over a cliff if he takes over the Queen'

'Prince Charles could drive monarchy over a cliff if he takes over the Queen'
Rupert Grint reveals what he ‘never talks about’ with Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe

Rupert Grint reveals what he ‘never talks about’ with Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe
Chrissy Teigen claps back against haters for ‘misinterpreted’ horse tweet

Chrissy Teigen claps back against haters for ‘misinterpreted’ horse tweet
Rebel Wilson sheds light on her secrets to finding love: 'I did an experiment'

Rebel Wilson sheds light on her secrets to finding love: 'I did an experiment'
Prince Philip had nasty feud with Queen Elizabeth over kids' surname

Prince Philip had nasty feud with Queen Elizabeth over kids' surname

Priyanka Chopra to feature Nick Jonas, Lilly Singh in virtual book tour of 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra to feature Nick Jonas, Lilly Singh in virtual book tour of 'Unfinished'
Prince Charles all set to inherit the British throne from Queen Elizabeth

Prince Charles all set to inherit the British throne from Queen Elizabeth
Kate and William determined to meet Harry and Meghan despite 'unresolved issues'

Kate and William determined to meet Harry and Meghan despite 'unresolved issues'
Meghan Markle's lawyer argues letter to estranged father 'sensitive in nature'

Meghan Markle's lawyer argues letter to estranged father 'sensitive in nature'
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feeling devastated amid marital woes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feeling devastated amid marital woes

Latest

view all