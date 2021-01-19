Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘divorce’ to garner lucrative deals: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘divorce’ to garner lucrative deals: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘divorce’ from the royal fold may become the key to their financial freedom reportedly.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Katie Nicholl. During her interview with Entertainment Tonight she admitted, "I think the general feeling is that the couple is sticking to the terms of the agreement.”

"Everything that they are doing is keeping with that tone of respect towards the establishment and the monarchy. The general consensus is that this divorce has worked.”

She concluded by saying, "Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the Royal Family to become independent and financially independent and they have absolutely achieved that this year. They have set themselves up for what looks set to be an exciting future."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William ‘chased by a police dog’ at the Queen’s estate: report

Prince William ‘chased by a police dog’ at the Queen’s estate: report
Queen Elizabeth once ‘burst into laughter’ over Prince Philip’s major fall

Queen Elizabeth once ‘burst into laughter’ over Prince Philip’s major fall
'Prince Charles could drive monarchy over a cliff if he takes over the Queen'

'Prince Charles could drive monarchy over a cliff if he takes over the Queen'
Rupert Grint reveals what he ‘never talks about’ with Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe

Rupert Grint reveals what he ‘never talks about’ with Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe
Chrissy Teigen claps back against haters for ‘misinterpreted’ horse tweet

Chrissy Teigen claps back against haters for ‘misinterpreted’ horse tweet
Rebel Wilson sheds light on her secrets to finding love: 'I did an experiment'

Rebel Wilson sheds light on her secrets to finding love: 'I did an experiment'
Prince Philip had nasty feud with Queen Elizabeth over kids' surname

Prince Philip had nasty feud with Queen Elizabeth over kids' surname

Priyanka Chopra to feature Nick Jonas, Lilly Singh in virtual book tour of 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra to feature Nick Jonas, Lilly Singh in virtual book tour of 'Unfinished'
Prince Charles all set to inherit the British throne from Queen Elizabeth

Prince Charles all set to inherit the British throne from Queen Elizabeth
Kate and William determined to meet Harry and Meghan despite 'unresolved issues'

Kate and William determined to meet Harry and Meghan despite 'unresolved issues'
Meghan Markle's lawyer argues letter to estranged father 'sensitive in nature'

Meghan Markle's lawyer argues letter to estranged father 'sensitive in nature'
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feeling devastated amid marital woes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feeling devastated amid marital woes

Latest

view all