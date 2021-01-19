Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘divorce’ to garner lucrative deals: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘divorce’ from the royal fold may become the key to their financial freedom reportedly.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Katie Nicholl. During her interview with Entertainment Tonight she admitted, "I think the general feeling is that the couple is sticking to the terms of the agreement.”

"Everything that they are doing is keeping with that tone of respect towards the establishment and the monarchy. The general consensus is that this divorce has worked.”

She concluded by saying, "Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the Royal Family to become independent and financially independent and they have absolutely achieved that this year. They have set themselves up for what looks set to be an exciting future."