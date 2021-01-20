Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
Warner Bros. eyeing Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet for ‘Willy Wonka’ prequel

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Warner Bros has its eyes set on Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland for the role of the young chocolate whizz

Roald Dahl fans are in for some major news as a Willy Wonka prequel is officially in the works and could soon hit the big screens.

The film, based on the novel by the children’s literary icon is getting another adaption after Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder’s earlier hits from 2005 and 1971 respectively.

The film by Warner Bros has its eyes set on actors Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland for the role of the young chocolate whizz, reported Collider.

As per the report, the film will be released on March 17, 2023.

Apart from that, the film will be getting helmed by Paul King while Harry Potter’s David Heyman will be jumping onboard as the producer. 

