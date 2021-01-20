'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic’s name not included in Trump’s clemency list

Tiger King star Joe Exotic’s name not included in Donald Trump’s clemency list

Tiger King star Joe Exotic’s name was not included in the clemency list issued on the final day of outgoing US President Donald Trump in office.

The former zookeeper was convicted in 2019 for plotting to hire a hitman to kill animal activist and his rival zookeeper Carole Baskin, as well as several animal abuse charges.

Exotic's name was not included in the list of 143 people freed or their sentences commuted on the final day of Donald Trump in office before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

Joe Exotic rose to international fame after he appeared in streaming giant Netflix's documentary series Tiger King in 2020.

Tiger King star’s name began trending on Twitter ahead of the announcement of the pardon list. Many netizens were expecting that Joe would be freed from prison.

Exotic’s legal team was optimistic for his release and had also hired a limousine for him.