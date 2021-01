BTS’s ‘Fake Love’ amasses major win on YouTube

BTS’s music video (MV) Fake Love recently joined the group’s most coveted list of top videos and ARMYs are going crazy over this new win.

The video has currently been viewed over 851 million times and reached its goal at around 6 p.m. KST. In total it took about two years, seven months, and 30 days to hit this milestone.

Check it out below: