Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate and William miffed at Meghan and Harry over 'divide and conquer' tactic

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Kate and William couldn't work with Meghan and Harry anymore because they had different views

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been engaged in a cold war with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, over their decision to quit the royal  family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge believe Meghan and Harry played the 'divide and conquer' tactic to get what they want.

As explained by Us Weekly's Royally Us podcast hosts Christina Garibaldi and Molly Mulshine, "The two brothers are working on similar things like mental health and conservation.

"It just really makes me understand more of why there is a rift. You can totally see that they just have different working styles," said Mulshine. One couple says, 'why can't we all do everything'."

She continued: "They believe a rising tide raises all ships. The other couple thinks they'll be more successful if they're more strategic and divide and conquer.

"So there's two different ways of looking at it. That's why they couldn't work together anymore," Mulshine added.

More From Entertainment:

Drake's album 'Certified Lover Boy' faces second delay due to 'rehab, surgery'

Drake's album 'Certified Lover Boy' faces second delay due to 'rehab, surgery'
Lori Loughlin trying to reverse damage done to her relationship with daughters

Lori Loughlin trying to reverse damage done to her relationship with daughters

Salma Hayek cranks up heat with throwback photo

Salma Hayek cranks up heat with throwback photo
Matt Damon and wife Luciana's marriage hits a rough patch

Matt Damon and wife Luciana's marriage hits a rough patch

Prince Philip had ugly spat with Queen Elizabeth that left him feeling 'humiliated'

Prince Philip had ugly spat with Queen Elizabeth that left him feeling 'humiliated'
Gigi Hadid's adorable mirror selfie with baby daughter is stealing hearts

Gigi Hadid's adorable mirror selfie with baby daughter is stealing hearts
Lady Gaga articulates feelings on performing US national anthem at Biden's inauguration

Lady Gaga articulates feelings on performing US national anthem at Biden's inauguration
Dakota Johnson opens up about her 11 tattoos, some she 'regrets'

Dakota Johnson opens up about her 11 tattoos, some she 'regrets'
Queen Elizabeth privately congratulated Joe Biden, Buckingham Palace confirms

Queen Elizabeth privately congratulated Joe Biden, Buckingham Palace confirms
Prince Harry warned about repeating Princess Diana’s mistakes

Prince Harry warned about repeating Princess Diana’s mistakes
Rihanna celebrates Joe Biden's presidency by 'trashing' Donald Trump

Rihanna celebrates Joe Biden's presidency by 'trashing' Donald Trump
Chrissy Teigen basks in feeling of 'different' America after Joe Biden's inauguration

Chrissy Teigen basks in feeling of 'different' America after Joe Biden's inauguration

Latest

view all