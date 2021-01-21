Kate and William miffed at Meghan and Harry over 'divide and conquer' tactic

Kate and William couldn't work with Meghan and Harry anymore because they had different views

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been engaged in a cold war with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, over their decision to quit the royal family.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge believe Meghan and Harry played the 'divide and conquer' tactic to get what they want.

As explained by Us Weekly's Royally Us podcast hosts Christina Garibaldi and Molly Mulshine, "The two brothers are working on similar things like mental health and conservation.

"It just really makes me understand more of why there is a rift. You can totally see that they just have different working styles," said Mulshine. One couple says, 'why can't we all do everything'."

She continued: "They believe a rising tide raises all ships. The other couple thinks they'll be more successful if they're more strategic and divide and conquer.

"So there's two different ways of looking at it. That's why they couldn't work together anymore," Mulshine added.