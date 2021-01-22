Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 22 2021
Bella Hadid advises fans to take time to get help for mental health

Friday Jan 22, 2021

Bella Hadid advises fans to take time to get help for mental health

US model Bella Hadid, who was away to reflect and learn about herself, returned to social media on Friday and advised her fans and friends to take time to get help for their mental health, saying “It’s worth it to get to your full potential.”

Bella turned to Instagram and shared some religious artwork as well as a picture showing piles of some of her books in front of the fireplace, and explained about her off-time saying “I took some time away to reflect and learn about myself in a way that would be too much to explain at the moment, but with time I will express.”

She went on to say, “The memories and fortune I came back with are pure wisdom, a closer relationship with myself & my spirituality, a sense of self-love that I have always lacked, a few great friends, and these books that saw me through.”

Bella, who was declared ‘Model of the Year’ in 2016, further said “I found myself, my strength and my light again. I am only here to be an instrument of peace & love to help people that suffer and hopefully the world, in time...”

“Thank you to my angels who have supported and have continued to love me, for me. You saved me,” she said and advised her fans and friends to take time to get help for your mental health. “It’s worth it to get to your full potential.”

This was Bella Hadid’s first post since January 5, 2021.

