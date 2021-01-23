Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Lopez gets candid about undergoing therapy

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

While it seems that superstar Jennifer Lopez has her life together, it took a lot of therapy for her to understand self-love.

Speaking on Coach Conversations with Jay Shetty, the Let’s Get Loud singer became candid about her experience and what it taught her, adding that that children should be aware of self-love at a very young age.

"They should have a whole school for that."

"I always say, why don't they teach kids from a very young age to love themselves. Or a course, or something!" she said.

"I remember when I was going through therapy, in the beginning, kind of in my late 30s, and there was a lot of talk about loving yourself," she said.

The Ain't Your Mama hit maker recalled that despite her believing that she loves herself, it was far from the truth.

 "I was like, 'I love myself.' But obviously, I was doing all these things like my personal relationships didn't seem like I was loving myself."

"I didn't even understand the concept of [self-love]," she admitted.

 "It took time and it's a journey and it's still a journey for me."

"And the most important thing is you have to listen to yourself, and the words that you tell yourself," Lopez said. 

"What you say and what you think -- and I tell this to my kids all the time -- becomes your reality."

