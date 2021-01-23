Halsey gives an update on ‘Manic Tour’ plans

Grammy award winner Halsey finally issues an update regarding the state of her ‘Mani Tour’ dates.

The singer announced news of the cancelation over on Twitter and explained how health and safety are her biggest “priority” at the moment.

Part of her tour had already been performed in February and March but the remaining dates had been pushed to June and July.

Given the current unsure state however, Halsey claimed, “Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I'll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates.”

In the statement she also addressed her yearning to see her fans and admitted, “I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety.”

“I was really looking forward to sharing this chapter of my life with you in the ways I best know how. But for now, I am dreaming of days where we can all be together again. I love you and we will adapt and grow and find new ways to connect despite the circumstances.”

