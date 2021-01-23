Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 23 2021
By
Web Desk

How Kelly Clarkson's conversation with her 4-year-old on babies backfired

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

Kelly Clarkson revealed that a serious conversation with her four-year-old daughter River about where babies come from backfired in the most hilarious way.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer said that River began wondering about life and death and so she took matters in her own hands to explain the cycle of life.

"My daughter became obsessed when she was 4 years old about where she came from. And then she started being nervous about death. I was like, 'What is happening?' " she explained.

"She was talking about death and all these things, and I wanted her to feel good about not dying, or anything like that and then also, like, 'Well, you were a part of Mommy, so you'll always have me, so even if Mommy dies, you were a part of me.' 

"'You were in Mommy's tummy, actually. So, you were always a part of me, so that'll never go away. You're from my body, so you carry Mommy on, so, in a sense, Mommy will never die with you because I'm a part of you.' "

With that explanation River began assuming that all women are pregnant and would ask them if they're carrying a baby or not.

"And, then, she took that as in any woman in the world, regardless if you have a stomach or not, walks up to and goes, 'So you have a baby in there?' It just doesn't matter who it is, she is just very excited that 'Don't worry. If you die, she's still gonna carry you on,' " she said.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool meme with Bernie Sanders leaves netizens in stitches

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool meme with Bernie Sanders leaves netizens in stitches
Ryan Seacrest says Kardashian-Jenner crew have 'stack of ideas' for television

Ryan Seacrest says Kardashian-Jenner crew have 'stack of ideas' for television
Saweetie shares defining moment of her relationship with Quavo

Saweetie shares defining moment of her relationship with Quavo

Jennifer Lopez gets candid about undergoing therapy

Jennifer Lopez gets candid about undergoing therapy
Zayn Malik's fans reveal new things about his daughter's name

Zayn Malik's fans reveal new things about his daughter's name
Prince Harry and William's love for their mother Princess Diana will never die

Prince Harry and William's love for their mother Princess Diana will never die
Kim Kardashian seems to ease tension with Kanye West as she shares sweet photo of Chicago

Kim Kardashian seems to ease tension with Kanye West as she shares sweet photo of Chicago
Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shares loved-up photo from her romantic thriller 'Ramo'

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shares loved-up photo from her romantic thriller 'Ramo'
Prince Charles, Camilla’s struggles began due to Princess Diana

Prince Charles, Camilla’s struggles began due to Princess Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fears around 'privacy explosions' revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fears around 'privacy explosions' revealed
Adele finally achieves court verdict against ex Simon Konecki

Adele finally achieves court verdict against ex Simon Konecki

Latest

view all