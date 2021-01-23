Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s secrets to a healthy marriage unearthed

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s secrets to a healthy marriage unearthed

Experts recently weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship success post Megxit.

This observation was brought forward by Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie. During his interview with OK! Magazine he was quoted saying, "There was a time when it was just the three of them and they coped without childcare. It strengthened them as a couple and Harry and Meghan really are happier and more in love than ever.”

"They were living at 100 miles an hour and, had it not been for the pandemic, they probably would have continued that way in their own projects. But the pause came at the right time for them to rest and reevaluate what’s important."

He also went on to say, "I believe Harry very much drove the decision. I would say she gave him the confidence to see that decision through."

Before concluding he complimented the couple’s “thriving” relationship and added, "I believe the couple are in a good place. They’re thriving as a family and are focusing on the work they’re passionate about. I doubt they’ll ever look back."

More From Entertainment:

George Clooney yearns to meet 87-year-old father during quarantine

George Clooney yearns to meet 87-year-old father during quarantine

Kate Middleton handed down access to special perks from Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton handed down access to special perks from Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle didn't like the UK because she thought it was too small for her'

Meghan Markle didn't like the UK because she thought it was too small for her'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to renounce their titles post Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to renounce their titles post Megxit
Casey Affleck says brother Ben Affleck's former flame 'is a catch'

Casey Affleck says brother Ben Affleck's former flame 'is a catch'
Prince Harry says British media was 'sexist and racist' towards Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says British media was 'sexist and racist' towards Meghan Markle
Priyanka Chopra opens up about life in quarantine with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra opens up about life in quarantine with Nick Jonas

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid pandemic

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid pandemic

Perrie Edwards recalls 'sounding like a frog' after tonsils became like 'balloons'

Perrie Edwards recalls 'sounding like a frog' after tonsils became like 'balloons'

The real reason Camilla got ‘styled as Duchess of Cornwall’

The real reason Camilla got ‘styled as Duchess of Cornwall’
Priyanka Chopra sheds light on future family plans alongside Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra sheds light on future family plans alongside Nick Jonas
Steve Harvey touches on ‘pure hatred’ for daughter Lori’s boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey touches on ‘pure hatred’ for daughter Lori’s boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Latest

view all