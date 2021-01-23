Legendary US TV host Larry King dies at age of 87

Legendary US television host Larry King died at the age of 87 in Los Angeles, his company Ora Media said in a statement.



Larry King’s death was announced on his Twitter handle by his company.

According to the statement, Larry passed away this morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

The cause of the death was not mentioned in the post, however, some media outlets reported that the TV host died after a battle with coronavirus.

The statement reads: ‘With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning aged 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.’

