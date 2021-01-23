Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 23 2021
Casey Affleck says brother Ben Affleck's former flame 'is a catch'

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

Casey Affleck said Ben Affleck's former ladylove Ana de Armas 'is a catch' in every way

Casey Affleck had some great things to say about his brother Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend, Ana de Armas, after they called it quits.

The Gone Baby Gone actor said Ana 'is a catch' in every way.

“I saw her performance as Marilyn Monroe in this movie called Blonde, which hasn’t come out, and I would bet a lot that she’s gonna pick up every single award,” Casey told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s gonna have a good year. I’m not too worried about her.”

He added, “I think she’s really, really great. People don’t know her too well because she hasn’t, like, been out there [in the spotlight] for so long. But she’s just incredibly sweet, such a sweet person and so talented.

Asked if Ana and Ben can reunite, Casey revealed he has “no idea” but will “be sorry if it doesn’t work out.”

“The reality is, I think that this year has been really hard on people in relationships,” he said regarding the pandemic. “I wouldn’t know because I’ve been single, but I bet there are a lot of people that have, you know, it’s been challenging to relationships. And I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person. I think she won’t have any problems meeting somebody else.”

