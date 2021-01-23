Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 23 2021
George Clooney yearns to meet 87-year-old father amid quarantine

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

George Clooney longs to meet 87-year-old dad and former journalist, Nick Clooney

George Clooney shed light on the light and dark aspects about life in quarantine.

The ER veteran said it’s been “an adventure” social distancing with his wife, Amal Clooney, and their two kids, Ella and Alexander.

“It’s been nine months mostly inside the house,” George, 59, shared in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I have 3-year-old twins, so that’s been an adventure in a lot of washing dishes and changing diapers.” He jokingly added, “My own, mostly.”

The Ocean’s Eleven alum said he and Amal, 42, “have a great deal of gratitude” for being able to safely quarantine in their home and “have some security.”

However, he longs to see his 87-year-old dad and former journalist, Nick Clooney. “I miss being with my family,” George said.

