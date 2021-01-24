Cardi B gets ‘really sad’ when it rains heavy in Los Angeles: Here’s Why

US rapper Cardi B has said that she gets ‘really sad’ when it rains heavy in Los Angeles as it reminds her of when coronavirus lockdown began around March 19 last year.



With the beginning of lockdown, Los Angeles also received prolonged bout of rainfall.

Taking to Twitter, the Be Careful singer shared her feelings, saying “When it rains heavy in LA I get really sad” followed by disappointed face emoticon.

“It reminds me of when Covid started. I couldn’t be around my kid, family for weeks cause a lot of people around me caught Covid. Everything was super shut down, supermarkets was empty and it rain for hours everyday. I was losing my mind”, the singer further said.

Cardi B went on to say in another tweet, “I pray we don’t go back to that .I can only imagine how other people felt around America and the world .It was just the worst.”



