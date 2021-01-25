Prince Harry ‘changed for the better’ after Meghan Markle came along

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have under intense scrutiny since they got married in 2018.



And while many have mercilessly bashed the Duchess of Sussex for changing her husband and making him drift away from the British royal family, a handful of critics deem those changes as positive.

Royal expert and author Sean Smith, told Daily Star: "Prince Harry is the man who served in two tours of duty in Afghanistan and it really was the making of him.”

"His service career turned the boy into a man and his partnership with Meghan Markle has turned him into a better man,” he went on to say.

"Historians would have you believe the royal family are boring at times, but Meghan Markle is not a dull person, she has a great deal of charisma that is now sadly missing in the royal family," he continued.

"This is a woman of substance and that is not how she has been represented and hopefully there is still time for people to realize that. I don't want to knock members of the royal family, Prince William, Kate, and other members too, but Meghan has a different life experience than them. Meghan brought something that I think, is now missing,” he added.