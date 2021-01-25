Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Unlike Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hasn’t found a place to call his own’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Many have been speculating about Prince Harry's return to the royal family ever since he left.

And while the Duke of Sussex’s plans of visiting the UK are still a bit hazy, royal experts have been speculating how he feels away from home living his new life in California with Meghan Markle.

According to royal commentator and author Angela Levin, the duke is “grieving” for his family in the UK and is “yearning” to see the Queen.

During a chat with Palace Confidential on MailPlus, Levin said: "I do think that he would be very upset. He loves family life.”

"He was always the one, he told me, who tried to brush over disputes between them all. He's very fond of his cousins which William can either take or leave. I think that he would miss it hugely,” she went on to say.

"He told me he adored the Queen, he admired her hugely which is why he didn't leave the Royal Family earlier because he wanted to support her,” she continued.

"Him and William, although very different personalities, were incredibly close so, he must be grieving for them.”

"Unlike Meghan who has done very well and is blossoming, he hasn't found a place where he can say is his. I don't think it's worked for him in finding outlets that are satisfying so, you yearn for your family,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Anne Hathaway felt ‘empowered’ after facing online abuse

Anne Hathaway felt ‘empowered’ after facing online abuse
Leonardo DiCaprio reminds President Joe Biden to confront climate crisis

Leonardo DiCaprio reminds President Joe Biden to confront climate crisis

Prince Harry ‘changed for the better’ after Meghan Markle came along

Prince Harry ‘changed for the better’ after Meghan Markle came along
Prince Harry touches on everything Meghan Markle has been up to in 2020

Prince Harry touches on everything Meghan Markle has been up to in 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘shaming’ the royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘shaming’ the royal family
Experts weigh in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pre-Megxit savings: report

Experts weigh in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pre-Megxit savings: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return to social media suffers monumental blow

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return to social media suffers monumental blow
Prince Charles dubbed a threat to the monarchy: ‘He has a serious problem’

Prince Charles dubbed a threat to the monarchy: ‘He has a serious problem’
Prince Charles is ousted as a ‘tyrant' future king

Prince Charles is ousted as a ‘tyrant' future king
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles’ underground work dynamic revealed

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles’ underground work dynamic revealed
Lili Reinhart breaks silence on her rampant impersonator

Lili Reinhart breaks silence on her rampant impersonator
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s son Emir’s snowmobile ride video breaks the internet

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s son Emir’s snowmobile ride video breaks the internet

Latest

view all