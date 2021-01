Superstar Priyanka Chopra never stops the hustle and in fact shared with fans what her latest project is.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico star shared that she is now working on television series called Citadel.

"New day, new job #Citadel. Happy Monday," she captioned the post.



She can be seen looking at the distance wearing a pair of sunnies and a cozy jacket.

Take a look: