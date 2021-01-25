Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's son to take royal title despite Megxit?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's son will start using HRH and Prince title after important event 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 19-month-old son, Archie Harrison, is an eminent part of the royal family despite his parents turning their backs on the monarchy. 

As explained by Express UK, Archie is the Queen and Prince Philip's eighth great-grandchild and grandson of the heir to the throne Prince Charles, 72, who will automatically become a prince when Charles ascends the throne.

Constitutional expert Ian MacMarthanne said, "In the case of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they have made clear they have no wish for their son to have, or use any title."

The expert concluded: "It does though remain their son’s right to assume use of them in his own right when he reaches his majority."

Simply put, when Prince Charles becomes King, Archie will be granted both an HRH (His Royal Highness) style and take the title of Prince and he can decide not to use them only after he turns 18. 

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra bares it all about her first meeting with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra bares it all about her first meeting with Nick Jonas

Alex Rodriguez pens heartwarming letter in admiration of Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez pens heartwarming letter in admiration of Jennifer Lopez

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her ambitions to direct movies

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her ambitions to direct movies

Insider reveals Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have been seeing each other for months

Insider reveals Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have been seeing each other for months
Kurulus: Osman: Bala Hatun wins 'Best Actress of the Year' award

Kurulus: Osman: Bala Hatun wins 'Best Actress of the Year' award
Dirilis:Ertugrul: Aslihan Hatun actress looks elegant in latest pictures

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Aslihan Hatun actress looks elegant in latest pictures

Throwback: When Dr Dre posed with Eminem lookalikes

Throwback: When Dr Dre posed with Eminem lookalikes

BTS announces release of ‘BE (Essential Edition)'

BTS announces release of ‘BE (Essential Edition)'
Priyanka Chopra begins work on latest project 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra begins work on latest project 'Citadel'
Joe Exotic pins hope on Joe Biden to grant him clemency

Joe Exotic pins hope on Joe Biden to grant him clemency
Sarah Ferguson all praises for 'The Crown' and her portrayal in it

Sarah Ferguson all praises for 'The Crown' and her portrayal in it
How did Prince Harry propose to Meghan Markle?

How did Prince Harry propose to Meghan Markle?

Latest

view all