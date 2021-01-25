Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 25 2021
Larry King's sons break silence on father's death: 'We will miss him every single day'

Monday Jan 25, 2021

'We knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself,' write Larry King's sons

Famed broadcast and radio host on Larry King's sons came forth breaking their silence on the death of their father on Saturday.

King's three sons recently spoke on the death of their 'amazing father' and said that they are heartbroken.

In a joint statement, Larry King Jr., Chance King, and Cannon King wrote, "We are heartbroken over our father’s death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing.

“The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was ‘dad,'” said the sons, King’s remaining children after he lost two last year.

“He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments — large, small, or imagined,” they wrote.

“And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself.

“He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives,” the trio of sons said.

