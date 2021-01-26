Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana always knew something wasn’t right about Prince Andrew

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Princess Diana made some comments about Prince Andrew which are proving to be accurate in light of his Jeffrey Epstein controversy. 

While the Duke of York has not been convicted of any crime, the late Princess of Wales always thought there was something off-putting about him.

She made the revelation in her recordings sent to biographer Andrew Morton in 1990 where she claimed he always seemed troubled to her.

“Andrew was very, very noisy and loud. It occurred to me that there was something troubling him. He wasn’t for me,” she said.

She went on to claim that there was quite a lot about him that people didn’t know.

“He’s dismissed as an idiot, but actually there is a lot more that hasn’t arisen yet. He’s very shrewd, believe it or not, and very astute,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian reveals how KUWTK almost never happened

Khloe Kardashian reveals how KUWTK almost never happened
Demi Lovato set to grace television screens with comedy show 'Hungry'

Demi Lovato set to grace television screens with comedy show 'Hungry'
Priyanka Chopra shares that Nick Jonas 'gave up' on teaching her piano

Priyanka Chopra shares that Nick Jonas 'gave up' on teaching her piano
Ben Affleck swears to remain single after Ana de Armas heartbreak: report

Ben Affleck swears to remain single after Ana de Armas heartbreak: report
Kate Hudson touches on her desire to ‘hide’ from her kids

Kate Hudson touches on her desire to ‘hide’ from her kids
Billie Eilish sheds light on her struggles with weight loss pills: ‘It’s just crazy’

Billie Eilish sheds light on her struggles with weight loss pills: ‘It’s just crazy’
Kanye West touched down in LA amid Kim Kardashian divorce rumours

Kanye West touched down in LA amid Kim Kardashian divorce rumours
‘Harry Potter’ series denounced for giving royalties to ‘transphobic’ J.K. Rowling

‘Harry Potter’ series denounced for giving royalties to ‘transphobic’ J.K. Rowling
Emma Corrin wants to move on from her portrayal of Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin wants to move on from her portrayal of Princess Diana in 'The Crown'
Daggers drawn: Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz trade barbs for days on Twitter

Daggers drawn: Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz trade barbs for days on Twitter

Latest

view all