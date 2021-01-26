Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish sheds light on her struggles with weight loss pills: ‘It’s just crazy’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Billie Eilish sheds light on her struggles with weight loss pills: ‘It’s just crazy’

Award-winning singer Billie Eilish recently opened up about her struggles with weight loss and diet pills during a candid chat.

Eilish shed light on it all during her interview with Vanity Fair and was quoted saying, “I remember taking a pill that told me that it would make me lose weight and it only made me pee the bed – when I was 12. It’s just crazy. I can’t even believe, like I – wow. Yeah.”

The singer also referenced the tank top fiasco and admitted, “I thought that I would be the only one dealing with my hatred for my body, but I guess the internet also hates my body. So that’s great.”

At the time she even urged fans to “normalize” real bodies, through an Instagram post by Chiziduru and captioned it to say, “In case someone needed a reminder... Instagram has warped a lot of y’all into thinking NORMAL bodies are abnormal. NO.”

“Not every black girl has a shelf behind them. Stomach pudge is completely normal. Most [expletive] SAGGGG. And to all my mamas out there, it’s ok! You brought LIFE into this world sis.” (sic)


More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato set to grace television screens with comedy show 'Hungry'

Demi Lovato set to grace television screens with comedy show 'Hungry'
Priyanka Chopra shares that Nick Jonas 'gave up' on teaching her piano

Priyanka Chopra shares that Nick Jonas 'gave up' on teaching her piano
Ben Affleck swears to remain single after Ana de Armas heartbreak: report

Ben Affleck swears to remain single after Ana de Armas heartbreak: report
Kate Hudson touches on her desire to ‘hide’ from her kids

Kate Hudson touches on her desire to ‘hide’ from her kids
Princess Diana always knew something wasn’t right about Prince Andrew

Princess Diana always knew something wasn’t right about Prince Andrew
Kanye West touched down in LA amid Kim Kardashian divorce rumours

Kanye West touched down in LA amid Kim Kardashian divorce rumours
‘Harry Potter’ series denounced for giving royalties to ‘transphobic’ J.K. Rowling

‘Harry Potter’ series denounced for giving royalties to ‘transphobic’ J.K. Rowling
Emma Corrin wants to move on from her portrayal of Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin wants to move on from her portrayal of Princess Diana in 'The Crown'
Daggers drawn: Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz trade barbs for days on Twitter

Daggers drawn: Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz trade barbs for days on Twitter
Gigi Hadid dropped hints about her daughter’s name last year

Gigi Hadid dropped hints about her daughter’s name last year

Latest

view all