Billie Eilish sheds light on her struggles with weight loss pills: ‘It’s just crazy’

Award-winning singer Billie Eilish recently opened up about her struggles with weight loss and diet pills during a candid chat.

Eilish shed light on it all during her interview with Vanity Fair and was quoted saying, “I remember taking a pill that told me that it would make me lose weight and it only made me pee the bed – when I was 12. It’s just crazy. I can’t even believe, like I – wow. Yeah.”

The singer also referenced the tank top fiasco and admitted, “I thought that I would be the only one dealing with my hatred for my body, but I guess the internet also hates my body. So that’s great.”

At the time she even urged fans to “normalize” real bodies, through an Instagram post by Chiziduru and captioned it to say, “In case someone needed a reminder... Instagram has warped a lot of y’all into thinking NORMAL bodies are abnormal. NO.”

“Not every black girl has a shelf behind them. Stomach pudge is completely normal. Most [expletive] SAGGGG. And to all my mamas out there, it’s ok! You brought LIFE into this world sis.” (sic)



