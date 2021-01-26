Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
Salma Hayek dresses up for taco Tuesday in quarantine

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Mexican actress Salma Hayek has not let the Covid-19 pandemic stop her from dressing up and indulging in some good food.

Taking to Instagram, the diva shared multiple photos of herself dressed to the nines as she enjoyed some tacos.

"You know you have been too long in quarantine when you dress up for #tacotuesday," the caption read.

The stunner could be seen having a good time while looking drop dead gorgeous.

Fans were quick to shower the stunner with compliments. 

Take a look:



