Justin Bieber gets candid about living with wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber recently got candid about life, his relationship with model Hailey Baldwin and the “hope to grow into all that God has for me.”

The singer shed light on it all through an Instagram video caption that read, "Tryna find that deeeeeep pocket... [it's] so fun using our potential and watching it blossom. So grateful for the gifts God has given me, my hope is to grow into all that God has for me in all areas of my life."

At the end of the day, the only thing that matters most to Bieber is his relationship with his wife. "First and foremost my relationship with my incredible wife, what a blessing to have the opportunity to grow.”

He went on to say, “God uses our potential to unlock our purpose! Go out there today and maximize your potential and watch fulfillment in your heart start to grow!"



