Rajkummar Rao full of gratitude after getting praised by Zara Noor Abbas

Zara Noor Abbas had urged her fans and followers to watch Rajkummar Rao's latest film

Pakistani actor Zara Noor Abbas and Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao exchanged pleasantries on Instagram over the latter's recent film, The White Tiger.

The Khamoshi star, 30, had turned to her Instagram to sing praises of the latest Netflix release, starring Priyanka Chopra alongside Rao.

Terming the film a “masterpiece,” Abbas had urged her fans and followers to watch it on an immediate basis.

Responding to her Instagram Story full of praise for the flick, the Queen actor wrote: “Thank you so much,” along with a blushing emoji.



