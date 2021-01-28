Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 28 2021
By
Web Desk

All about Queen Elizabeth’s favourite grandchild

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit, Queen Elizabeth II's favourite grandson may be gearing up to take the front seat.

As per the latest intel, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex’s son James, Viscount Severn, 13, is the monarch’s youngest grandchild and the 12th in line to the British throne.

According to a palace source, the teenager is Her Majesty’s favourite grandson as his parents expect him to be more active in his royal duties in the years to come, now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down from their roles as senior members.

The palace insiders told New Idea Royals Monthly that both the daughter of Edward and Sophie, Lady Louise Windsor would also like to actively perform her royal duties after turning 18 this year in November.

“Louise has come out of nowhere and proven herself mature, diligent and ready to work – it rather reminds the Queen of her daughter Princess Anne, who’s all about duty,” said the source.

“Apparently since Edward and [his wife] Sophie have had to take on more since Harry and Meghan departed, and Andrew was removed, their daughter has been inspired to step up and help alongside her parents,” they went on to say.

Meanwhile, The Sun also cited a source saying: “The Queen loves the fact that Louise and James relish their time at Balmoral, and she has become particularly close to Louise, who seems to have become her favourite grandchild, closely followed by James.”

