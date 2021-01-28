Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have not filed for divorce yet

Kim Kardashian has not yet filed for divorce from Kanye West yet

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been having issues with their marriage previously.



However, Elle reports that the Kim has not yet filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder.

According to Us Weekly, the delay in legal proceedings is only because Kim and Kanye are working on the divorce settlement.

"Kim wants the divorce settlement finalized before formally filing," one source told the outlet.

A second source added, “Kim has had all of her and Kanye’s financials and properties ready to be split; it’s a very fair deal for everyone. Kim has all of her assets and financials ready for when she decides to file officially. Friends thought she was going to file in September, but she’s holding out.

"That does not mean that everything behind the scenes is already done. She is at peace with where her life is headed," they went on.