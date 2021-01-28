Jamie Foxx's 'Soul' chosen as animated movie of the year

The national board of review has chosen "SOUL" as the animated movie of the year.



Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to share the achievement with his fans.

"Woke up this morning to find out that The national board of review has chosen SOUL as the animated movie of the year!… And one of the top 10 films of the year!!! Honored and humbled," the "Django Unchained" actor wrote on the photo and video sharing app.

Soul is a 2020 animated fantasy comedy-drama film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures.