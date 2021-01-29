Zendaya pays rich tribute to Cicely Tyson

US actress and singer Zendaya shared a heartfelt note to mourn the death of Cicely Tyson, who passed away at the age of 96.



Taking to Instagram, Zendaya shared a throwback photo of Cicely and wrote, “This one hurts.”

“Today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power,” the actress further said.

Cicely Tyson died on Thursday, just two days after releasing her memoir, at the age of 96.

Tyson’s manager, Larry Thompson said in a statement “With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon.”

“At this time, please allow the family their privacy,” he further said.