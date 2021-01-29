‘Riverdale’s’ Madelaine Petsch recalls life’s ‘all time low’ after Travis Mills split

Can't connect right now! retry
Riverdale’s resident red-head with a fiery disposition, Madelaine Petsch spills the beans behind the “all time low” she suffered through following her breakup from Travis Mills.

The actor spilled the beans during her interview with Flaunt magazine. She was quoted saying, "My mental health was at an all time low. Every day was definitely a challenge and therapy was absolutely key for me to keep sane."

"My best friend moved in with me and that was a huge game changer for my mental health. I found ways to be creative while staying positive and reading books. I read this book called Vibrate Higher Daily, and it's basically about how to radiate positivity. And I found more books to help me navigate."

It was only five months into the pandemic that she started getting "back to an okay mental state."

"I had a lot of anxiety over quarantine, and I felt like without my job and without Riverdale, I didn't know what my identity was. I'm saying this because I don't want anyone to feel like they're alone. I'm in the same boat and I feel it, and I'm right there with them."

"Even though there are days where I was really struggling, just to remember three things that I was grateful for—whether that be the roof over my head, or the food in my mouth—to start and end the day with really changed my mindset.”

